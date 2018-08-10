MANUU students stage protest in solidarity with Talib Hussain

New Delhi:
Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday staged a silent sit protest in solidarity with Advocate Talib Hussain, who has been arrested in by Samba police last week.
In the backdrop of recent allegations of torture in police custody, students said that attempts are being made to kill Talib Hussain, who was the whistle blower in Kathua minor's rape and murder case.
Students said despite passing of seven months in Katua minor’s rape and murder, and now authorities are torturing and pressurising the witnesses in case.
They said that all has been done to polarize the entire region on religious lines and intimidate the minority community. They want to drive them away from the forests in Jammu region, students said.
Students said Talib Hussain gave voice to the suppressed and voiceless people. He was the one who brought the case to national attention and now he is being punished for the same, they said.
Students condemned torture of social activist Talib inside Samba Police station and appealed Governnor NN Vohra to look personally into the matter.