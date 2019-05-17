MANUU defers term-end examinations

May 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has deferred till August the term end exams of the certificate, diploma undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes except for PG Hindi and Arabic.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held in June. An official said exam of MA Hindi and Arabic programmes under distance mode will be held at a later stage.

“Exam dates will be notified once SLM is dispatched to the students,” he said.

The re-registration date for the candidates, whose maximum duration of any certificate diploma and UG or PG program has been completed but the course is not cleared, may be extended up to May 31.