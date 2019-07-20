Man's throat slit body found in Kokernag

July 20, 2019 | Shafat Mir

A man was found dead at at Shivhad Panzgam village of Kokernag area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Locals found throat slit body of Nizam Din Khan, 45, son of Taj Mohammad Khan, a native of Choontwad Panzgam at a orchard in the area.

Meanwhile, Police has taken possession of the body and have started investigation into his death.