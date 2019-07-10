Man's body recovered from Rajouri river

July 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The body of a 29-year-old man hailing from Panihad Moori was Tuesday night recovered from Anas river Bakori of Rajouri district.h

The deceased was identified as Javid Ahmad son of Abdul Rashid hailing from Panihad Moori in Budhal area.

A mobile phone and a cash of 100 rupees was found in his possession. The deceased was serving as a Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) in Rural Development Department (RDD), reports said.

Meanwhile, SHO Kotranka, Mushtaq Ahmad said that they have taken the body into their possession and will be later on handed over to family after conduction of medico-legal formalities.

A case under 174 CrPC has been also registered, the official added. (GNS)