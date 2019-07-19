Manpower crunch hits ambulance repairs

July 19, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The repair of the broken down ambulances is taking a longer time in the wake of manpower crunch at the specialized wing of the State Health Transport Organization (SHTO) at the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

The SHTO lacks both the mechanical staff and other trained engineers to maintain the ambulances.

An official of SHTO said they have no post of mechanical engineer to look after the repairing work of ambulances.

“We have only three people working in the engineering staff including the AEE. They are all on deputation here as no post has been created. They are drawing salary against posts of doctors. It is messy,” he said.

“We have only one electrician and three posts of helpers were added recently,” he said.

The manpower crunch has burdened existing staff, said an official.

“Every day we get 15 damaged vehicles. We can’t expect few people to repair the same. We need 10-15 mechanical staff,” a senior official said.

Each year, of the 600 ambulances in the Kashmir hospitals at least 60 need repairs.

“Old ambulances which have been withdrawn are lying in a junk in the SHTO premises. The junkyard was not cleared until last month,” he said.

Over the years, the government has failed to auction the vehicles at SHTO premises at Bemina. However, an official of the DHSK said, the health department recently auctioned the old ambulances from the SHTO junkyard and the processor for further disposal of scrap was on.

“Around 348 vehicles have been auctioned. We are removing the junk after decades. There should be proper monitoring of it,” he said.

During 2016 unrest—when 110 vehicles suffered damages—the SHTO had to face tough time due to lack of manpower. At that time government ambulances were repaired by involving technicians of private workshops.

“If we have adequate manpower then we do not need to send our vehicles to company outlets. It needs to be streamlined,” he said.

Although, the SHTO has moved a proposal to the government for the creation of manpower and a full-fledged engineering wing, but the “file is gathering dust before the government”, said an official.

An official called for the need to have district-level workshops for undertaking repair jobs.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Atal Dulloo, said they will take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

“We will look in to issue and see how to streamline it. We will talk to concerned officials about it. Patient transport is of utmost importance,” he said.

Dulloo also said that once the 102 and 108 helpline service gets a clearance from Centre, the issue will be sorted out.

“Once it is approved. We will be having 400 Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances as well as GPS-enabled ambulances at the hospitals,” he said.

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com