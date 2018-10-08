Manpower audit report reveals workforce dearth in JK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 07:
The Government Medical Colleges and Super Specialty Hospitals in Jammu Kashmir are bearing the brunt of manpower shortage not filled up on regular basis over the years leaving the existing ones burdened.
A fresh manpower audit report released by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department noted many discrepancies in filling up of posts for medical colleges.
According to the report, in Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, of the 71 sanctioned posts of professors, 47 were filled but 24 are still vacant.
“Similarly, against the 79 posts of Associate Professors, 51 are filled and 28 are vacant and of the 106 posts of assistant professors, 60 are filled and 46 are vacant,” it said.
The vacant posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors have not been filled up on regular basis leaving the existing manpower burdened.
Similarly, in GMC, Jammu, of the 60 sanctioned posts of professors, only 53 were filled and 7 are vacant and out of the 62 posts of associate professors, 46 are filled and 16 are vacant.
“Of the 69 posts of assistant professors, 43 are filled and 26 are vacant,” it has noted.
The two super speciality hospitals, one each in Srinagar and Jammu also sail in the same boat hitting patient care in the major tertiary care facilities.
In the Super Specialty Hospital (SSH), Srinagar there are 14 sanctioned posts of professors of which only one is filled in Gastroenterology and the remaining 13 are vacant.
“Of the 16 sanctioned posts of associate professors in SSH Srinagar, none is filled. There are 26 posts of assistant professors in the hospital of which only six have been filled,” the manpower report notes. “Of the 50 posts of lecturers, only 15 are filled.”
In the Super Specialty Hospital Jammu (SSJ) there are 15 posts of professors of which only one in CVTS is in position while remaining 14 are vacant.
“There are 15 posts of associate professors in SSHJ of which only two are filled. One post of Associate Professor has been reduced to create one post of assistant professor in the same discipline,” the reports said.
It notes there are 17 posts of associate professors in SSHJ of which only seven are filled.
“Of the 21 sanctioned posts of lecturers only seven are filled and the remaining 15 in various disciplines of the hospital are vacant,” it adds.
The audit report notes that for GMC Srinagar and SSH Srinagar, the health department last year referred 303 posts to Public Service Commission (PSC), of which only 184 were filled while 119 are pending with PSC.
Similarly, for GMC Jammu and SSH Jammu, the department referred 173 posts way back in 2008 and till date 108 were selected and 65 are pending with the PSC.
The report claims the department has been engaging teaching as well as paramedical staff on academic arrangement basis to meet the deficiency to maintain adequate strength as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines.
It said post manpower audit, interviews had been held for 75 posts of lecturers in GMC Srinagar in March this year under SRO 384 dated 14 December 2009 against which 50 candidates had been recommended by the selection committee.
In the year 2014, hundreds of vacancies of consultants were found and filled whereas the 151 posts could not be filled due to lack of updated seniority list of the medical officers which exist as backlog under promotion quota.
“As on date, there are as 165 vacancies of consultants in J&K. After manpower audit, 99 posts of consultants belonging to the DR quota have been referred to PSC,” it said.
Even after the selection of 371 medical officers this year, there is a deficiency of 690 posts which is adversely affecting the manning of regular duties in the field.
“Besides the posts of consultants and medical officers, there are seven administrative posts vacant. These posts are being filled through promotion,” the report notes.
Dental care in hospitals across Kashmir has also taken a hit due to lack of dental surgeons as 82 posts of dental surgeons are vacant while the department has vowed to fill them soon.
The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu has a shortage of 3511 Non-Gazetted posts like ‘safaiwalas’, nursing orderlies, helpers, ‘chowkidars’, and field workers which are now being filled by the respective directorates after the manpower audit.
The report also notes that certain non-gazetted posts in the Health department were lying vacant since their creation due to lack of recruitment rules.
“For instance, 12 posts of generator operator were created in the DHSJ in 2010 but these could not be referred to the J&K SSB for want of recruitment rule,” the reports admits as a lacunae.
“The rules regarding these posts and many other such posts have been framed in consultation with both the Directorates of Health Services,” the report states.
In the department of Family Welfare, 64 gazetted posts are vacant which includes seven posts of gynaecologists and 41 posts of medical officers which officials said were being referred to PSC.
“Around 625 non-gazetted posts are also vacant. Of these, 295 vacant posts include 151 ANMs, FMPHWs and 144 Class IV posts,” the report said.
It adds that 192 posts belonging to the promotion quota were being filled by holding DPCs at the directorate level.
“There are 138 posts in the Family Welfare cadre which don’t have recruitment rules and which are being framed,” it said.
In the Indian System of Medicine (ISM) public health institutions, 148 posts of medical officers are vacant of which 105 posts of medical officers including 50 Ayurveda, 39 Unani and 16 posts of homoeopathy have been referred to PSC. In addition, 268 non-gazetted posts are also vacant.
Hospitals in the State are also facing a severe shortage of nursing staff as there is a deficiency of 1903 posts of nurses.
As per Indian Health Standard (IPHS) norms, the requirement of nurses in J&K is 3193.
The report notes that in J&K, nearly 97 percent of the healthcare needs (OPD and IPD) were met by the public health institutions as the private healthcare sector had not developed in the State due to its geographical remoteness and security scenario.
“The Health department would continue to be the main provider of health services in the State and there is continuous need and demand for its expansion,” it said.
