Mann Ki Baat on Asifa’s rape and murder

Eight-year-old Asifa Bano of Rasana villiage, Kathua was raped and murdered in the second week of January. The girl had gone missing on January 10. Her body with torture marks was recovered on January 17. Initial investigation revealed that the girl was sexually abused and tortured before being killed. The case at present being investigated by Crime Branch J&K has arrested three people, two of them being Special Police officers, for their involvement in the brutal rape-and-murder of Asifa. While the investigation is in progress, a right-wing group calling itself as Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) has staged protests in Jammu region (Kathua) against the arrest of alleged rapists. Although this heinous crime has shocked every sane person in the state and invited condemnations far and wide, a fringe group is trying to exert pressure on government as well as law enforcement agencies to let free the accused and the only suspects in the case. Politicizing the rape and murder of a girl child is as grim as the crime itself. Even PDP ministers who have condemned both the crime and its politicization are shocked to see such a development in the state. Considering the political angle first, it still needs to be measured as to whom the Hindu Ekta Manch wants to appease. BJP ministers having supported the HEM protests have stained the image of the party that claims to be working for women empowerment and the welfare of the girl child not only in J&K but the whole India. Perhaps one must ask Prime Minister Modi-led BJP as where do the two ideas converge – “Beti Padao Beti Bachao” and to take out protest marches that are mostly likely aimed at shielding the rape accused. Even if the core of the BJP prefers to stay out of it, the J&K chapter of BJP that is part of the coalition government must come up with a proper explanation as what their party stands for. Next the legal angle, any group that tries to hinder an ongoing investigation involving rape and murder must be booked – that is the law. Even if the law enforcement agencies find themselves cornered by repugnant politics over the crime of this magnitude, the courts must intervene. The High Court must take cognizance of the matter lest the obnoxious design to defeat justice succeeds. The two BJP ministers who have reportedly extended their support to HEM are answerable to the people of the state, to people in general and to humanity. People who want justice to be administered in this case must seek an answer from Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on shielding the rape-accused of an 8-year-old girl who was brutally tortured, ‘raped’ and murdered against the backdrop of educating the girl-child.
0 Comment(s)