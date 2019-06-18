Manipal Hospitals Dwarka saves 75-year-old-man’s life through TAVR surgery

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, part of India’s leading healthcare network successfully saved life of a 75-year-old patient, Ramesh Kapoor, through percutaneous Transcatherter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) under conscious sedation in their Cath Lab.

The procedure was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra, Head of Cardiac Sciences & Chief Cardio Vascular Surgeon.

The patient was suffering from severe aortic stenosis, which is a condition in which the aortic valve opening is narrowed and it makes severe enough to reduce blood flow through the aortic valve.

The aortic valve of the patient was found heavily calcified with left ventricular ejection fraction up to 35%.With respect to the patient’s ailment, doctors had two options for his treatment- surgical aortic valve replacement or Transcatheter Aortic Valve replacement (TAVR). While taking X-rays of the aorta in the heart, a catheter was placed inside it to set out the aortic valve, aortic route and to analyse the aorta. It showed specs of calcification in the upper part of the aorta and in the portion of main artery.

The patient had many risk factors related to his surgery, like his age, risk of redo surgery, co-morbid conditions-diabetes mellitus type-2, chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, specs of calcification in ascending aorta and left ventricular dysfunction. Considering all the risks involved, the doctors decided to proceed with TAVR surgery as surgical aortic valve replacement is considered dangerous in patients with older age.