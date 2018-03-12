Manhas, Mansoor say ‘K-issue’ needs settlement

Srinagar
Srinagar
Rising Kashmir News
Senior PDP leaders, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, and Peerzada Mansoor, Sunday sought to clarify that PDP’s core agenda was to strive and struggle for the amicable solution of Kashmir issue.
MLC Zaffar Manhas said he was not sure in what background or frame of mind Drabu had given the statement terming Kashmir an apolitical issue.
“If this is slip of his tongue then he should come clean on that. If he stands by what he has said, then it is not an ordinary statement or something which should not be contested, because this is a serious issue and can’t be ignored by just terming it as his own viewpoint,” Manhas said.
He said Drabu was not only an important figure in the government but also holds important positions within the party.
“So something he has said which goes against the very stand and ideology of the PDP should be taken serious note of,” Manhas said. “Drabu’s statement challenges the party’s basic stand vis-à-vis Kashmir issue and if his statement was accepted, or deemed to be a stand of the party, then that shakes the very foundation of the PDP.”
He said a single person had no right to “change rather abuse the very stance of a party which came into being on the principles of self-rule and justice regarding the political issues and rights of the people of the State, and the plank on which party sought mandate from the people. “
“And that mandate is that Kashmir issue is a 70-year-old political issue which has taken lives of lakhs of people,” Manhas said.
“Our Chief Minister has been consistently vouching for friendship between India and Pakistan, and the subsequent dialogue to solve this seven-decade issue acceptable to the people of J&K, however, Drabu has relegated the issue to the level of a mere social issue which is dangerously contrary to PDP’s ideology.”
He said Drabu should clear the air if he thinks Kashmir was not a conflict zone.
“If so then why do we have five lakh army and paramilitary forces stationed in this small bowl of Kashmir? Are they here playing cricket or Gilli Danda? What does the presence of regular army at every nook and corner indicate,” Manhas said. “Why do we still have AFSPA imposed here? Is that to counter the social crimes? Despite the fact that the social crime rate in Kashmir is much less than other parts of India.”
He said Drabu may be well advised to come clean on his confusing statement that was needed more so in the present environment when PDP workers were already striving to keep their political poise.
“I am of the opinion that this statement of Drabu adds fuel to fire, thus adding to the tribulations of our party men,” Manhas said.
PDP General Secretary Mansoor also termed Kashmir as a political issue and said the party’s core agenda was to strive and struggle for the amicable solution of Kashmir issue and ensure betterment in the lives of the people who had been bearing the brunt of hostilities between India and Pakistan since decades.
