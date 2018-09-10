Mandirbagh, Gawakadal residents decry defunct drainage, street lights

Say Muharram approaching, authorities in slumber
Will cover manholes, replace street lights within week: Commissioner SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 09:
Residents of Gawakadal, Mandirbagh, Nai Sadak and Jaffary Lane areas of Downtown have expressed resentment over the defunct drainage system and street lights.
According to the local the street lights in these areas are lying defunct and are craving for the attention of the concerned authorities for the last two years.
Sameer Ahmad, a local resident said due to inattention of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) the area reels under darkness as soon as the sun sets. He said SMC has failed to restore and repair the street lights in the area due to which the locals face immense inconvenience especially during the morning and evening hours.
“The month Muharram is approaching and we face hardships during this holy month as there is heavy rush of people in these areas and defunct lights add to public woes,” he added.
Sameer claimed that during Muharram procession of 2017 around two dozen mourners were injured due to the absence of street lights in the area.
Another local at Gawadkadal, Muhammad Hyder said there are around two dozen street lights lying defunct in the area, and no official from SMC has visited the area since last one year.
“Despite repeated pleas to the authorities no attention is being paid. They turn deaf ears towards our demands,” Hyder said adding, “Had it been some other area the authorities would have been on toes.”
Hyder added that every time the residents are given hollow assurances and things remain unchanged on ground.
“Recently two bikers were injured when they fell into open manholes and then into a drain,” he said.
The inhabitants also demanded repair of existing drainage system and covering of manholes, which are lying open for past five years. They said despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities nothing practical has been done so far and the people have been ‘deprived’ of even basic facilities.
The aggrieved residents appealed Commissioner SMC and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and issue instructions to redress the public grievances.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Commissioner SMC, Muhammad Hafizulla said, “We will look into the matter once our field officers access the ground situation and it would be done within a week. Street lights will be replaced or repaired at some places and the manholes will also be covered in these areas.”
