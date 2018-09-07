Manbal Park blast accused arrested

Umar RainaGanderbal :-
Police on Thursday detained another accused involved in Manasbal park blast here on June 17. SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal told Rising Kashmir that the accused identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir S/O Ghulam Rasool Mir R/O Cheshmai Manasbal Ganderbal was absconding after the blast. He said that the accused was involved in case (FIR No.20/2018) related to explosive blast at Manasbal Park and was absconding after the incident.
“The accused has been booked under Public Safety Act and has been shifted to Kot balwal Jail Jammu.” SSP added.
It may be recalled that a mysterious blast occurred inside Manasbal park on 16 June, 2018 on the festive occasion of Eid ul Fitr. At least 13 persons sustained injuries in the blast. Police said “The accused is a chronic stone pelter and encourages and instigates youth of the area to resort to stone pelting upon security forces.”