Manasbal to Srinagar Cycle Rally held

Published at September 30, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Srinagar, 29

To provide a platform to the youth of the Valley to showcase their skills in adventure activities, a Mountain Terrain Cycle Rally from Manasbal to Srinagar was organised on 29th September. The Rally was flagged in at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar by his excellency Mr Satya Pal Malik, Governor of J&K. As the members of the Rally had to pedal their way past mountainous terrain, this experience imbibed in these youngsters the qualities of team spirit, adventurous outlook and inculcated the traits of working together as a cohesive unit.

