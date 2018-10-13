Manan’s killing huge loss to Kashmir: Hurriyat (M)

Pays tributes to Wani, aide
Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) today paid tributes to scholar turned militant, Manan Wani and his aide, Ashiq Hussain—saying that “killing of young and educated youth who are great assets of the nation is deeply painful loss.”
In a statement issued to KNS, Hurriyat (M) said that the complete strike observed across Kashmir to pay homage to Manan Wani sends a strong message to GoI as it reflects peoples deep connect with the Kashmir movement.
Hurriyat (M) expressed strong resentment over the frequent closure of historic Jamia Masjid by the authorities and barring Mirwaiz from delivering Friday sermon as it was yet again sealed today by the forces, who also barred people from reaching there as strict curfew was imposed in the entire area.
Terming it as “anti-Muslim and autocratic,” Hurriyat (M) said that it’s for the 15th time this year that congregational Friday prayers were not allowed at the historic mosque, adding, Jamia Masjid has always been a target of the authorities.
The statement appealed prominent rights organizations across the world including OIC to intervene into the serious violation of the fundamental religious rights of the People of J&K and ask GoI to restore them.
Hurriyat appealed to people to observe protest strike call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on October 13, for the poll bound areas in Kashmir to show their rejection of it. Meanwhile, Hurriyat spokesman strongly denounced the continuous house detention of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and aged leader Syed Ali Geelani and the continuous arrest of JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik and other leaders that include Mukhtar Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War and dozens of Hurriyat activists and youth others who have been lodged in various jails all across the state and the slapping of PSA against Hurriyat activist Sheikh Sartaj of Anantnag.