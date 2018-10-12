About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Manan’s death entirely our loss: Mehbooba

Published at October 12, 2018

‘We’re losing young educated boys everyday’


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 11:

Former Chief Minister PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Thursday that PhD scholar-turned militant commander Manan Wani preferring death in an encounter over life should make political parties realise the gravity of the situation and facilitate dialogue with all stakeholders to end the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Manan Bashir Wani, who was pursuing PhD in Allied Geology at Aligarh Muslim University, quit studies and joined ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in January this year.
He was killed, alongwith another associate, in an encounter with forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district this morning.
"Today a PhD scholar chose death over life & was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys everyday," Mehbooba tweeted.
"It is high time that all the political parties in the country realise the gravity of this situation and try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stake holders including Pakistan to end this bloodshed," she said.

