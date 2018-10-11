Manan Wani’s death Kashmir's loss: Mehbooba

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the killing of Phd scholar turned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Manan Wani, said that his death was Kashmir's own loss.
“Today a PhD scholar chose death over life & was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys every day,” Mehbooba wrote on her official Twitter handle.
The former chief minister said "it is high time that all the political parties in the country realise the gravity of this situation and try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stake holders including Pakistan to end this bloodshed."