Manan sacrificed life for a noble cause: Sehrai

Published at October 12, 2018

Pays tributes to slain scholar


Srinagar:

Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai today paid tributes to slain Dr. Manan Wani and his associate Ashiq Hussain Zargar who were killed in a gunfight at Shatgund Balla Handwara.
“A budding scholar of department of Applied Geology at AMU, intellectual and writer showing his mettle both in academic and military skills has given his previous life for a Noble cause,” Sehrai said in a statement issued to KNS.
TeH chairman said “Freedom struggle has witnessed great scholars and intellectuals laying their lives for suppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.” “Martyrdom of Dr Manan and his associate has once again proved that youth of Kashmir are ready to sacrifice ever thing for just cause.”
Sehrai said that “not paving way for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue imprints negative effects on psyche of youth resulting in a situation we see in Jammu and Kashmir nowadays.”

 

