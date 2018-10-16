About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Manan Killing: Protests rock Kashmir University

Srinagar, Oct 15:

 After remaining closed for few days scores of students of Kashmir University (KU) on Monday staged a protest demonstration at the university campus in Hazratbal Srinagar, against the killing of scholar rebel Manan Wani.
According to sources, the students from various departments assembled marched in University campus shouted anti-governmental, anti-administration pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the protesting students carried banners reading, ‘We want freedom’ ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Stop killings’. Besides, students also offered prayers in absentia to Manan Wani.
Manan was killed during an encounter between the government forces along with his associate in Shatgund village of Handawara.
Meanwhile, the students also express solidarity with Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) facing “harassment” over allegedly offering funeral prayers for Mannan Wani.

 

