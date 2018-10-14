About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Manan Killing: Kupwara remains shut

Kupwara:

The killing of scholar turned militant, Manan Wani sparked shutdown for the consecutive second day in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The shutdown was observed in Kupwara, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate some adjoining areas of the district.
All the shops and business establishments remained shut while transport also remained off the road
Manan Wani and his associate Ashiq Zargar of Tulwari Langate were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Shatgund village of Handwara town on Thursday. Authorities closed all the schools and colleges in the Kupwara district again today as a precautionary measure. People including men and women were seen going to the house of the scholar rebel Manan Wani and his associate Ashiq Hussian in Langate in large numbers to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

 

