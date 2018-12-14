Managing crises

Dear Editor,
History bears witness to the fact that whenever and wherever political movement found its roots, the economy of that region became the major casualty. It has been true of Kashmir region as well since 1989. Different crises that occurred at different times in last two decades in Kashmir had adverse effects on industries especially the tourism industry. The result was that the tourist inflow made considerable downward movement in the last century. The tourist trade completely collapsed. Political unrest, natural disasters are the main crises that affect Kashmir tourism in a major way and result in retarded development, few employment generation capability of the industry and ultimately the collapse of state economy. The unrest of 2008 and 2010 had also devastating effect on Kashmir tourism. Crisis management plays an important role in the development of tourism. Efforts are being made on effective crisis management taking into consideration the need and importance of crisis management. Tourists always want to visit the destinations where they will feel safe and secure. The fact is that improvements in crisis management can lead to improvement in the tourism development. Different crisis that happened in Kashmir in last three decades including natural disasters have brought Kashmir tourism to bottom. Political crisis is a major blow to the Kashmir tourism. However our concern here is how we can overcome the crisis in Kashmir and how we can develop crisis management in Kashmir tourism so that we can see the Kashmir tourism rising again.