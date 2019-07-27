Manager CMS Tangmarg in ACB net

July 27, 2019 |

Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday said that Manager Cooperative Marketing Society, Tangmarg has been booked and a case, under FIR NO. 02/2019 U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 has been registered in the police station Baramulla.

In a statement issue here, the Bureau said that this was done on the basis the basis of an enquiry conducted by the State Vigilance commission into the complaint against Mansoor Ahmad Lone, then Manager Cooperative Marketing Society Tangmarg which revealed that shopping complex has been constructed at Wahipora Tangmarg by evading all norms/procedures and the works have been allotted to the contractors without approval from competent authority, without estimate/design by ignoring the tendering process. The enquiry report also revealed that a huge amount of Rs 19.94 lacs on account of goodwill construction cost has been received by the then Manager Cooperative Marketing Society Tangmarg from thirteen persons, However, as per the records an amount of Rs 12.85 lacs has been paid to the sublet contractors till 03/08/2017 against the construction work. The probe also revealed that records have not been maintained properly which seems to be a deliberate attempt on part of the Manager to conceal the actual financial position etc.

Moreover, the enquiry report further reveals that while constructing another shopping complex at Tangmarg, all norms / procedure have been flouted. The unauthorized construction of roof top with 16 rooms on double storied shopping complex at Tangmarg market during 2017-18 by Traders Federation, has been completed, but the records of the society are silent about the details/expenditure of such construction.





