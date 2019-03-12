About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 12, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Man with arms detained, was entering army recruitment rally

Army on Monday claimed to have apprehended a man carrying one hand-grenade, one UBGL and a detonator in a territorial recruitment rally at Surankote area of Poonch district.
The suspected man identified as Rajinder Singh (33) son of Krishan Lal resident of village Dalyote in Kalakote Tehsil of Rajouri was heading to allegedly appear in the recruitment of territorial army.
According to eyewitness hundreds of youth had gone to participate in the recruitment rally in Surankote. Eyewitness said that as a routine matter, army personnel were doing frisking before allowing any person into the recruitment ground.
“Rajinder Singh approached the main entry gate; the army personnel frisked and recovered one hand-grenade, one UBGL and a detonator from his possession,” army official, wishing anonymity said. He was taken into custody and questioned by the army. Later, they handed him over to the Police at Surankote for legal action against him and ascertain why he brought hand-grenades to the recruitment rally.
Speaking to reporters, SSP Poonch, Romesh Kumar Angral said that they have arrested the ‘suspected’ man and he is being questioned keeping in view all the angles. “
Meanwhile, an Advocate Yasir Khan of Surankote has demanded transparent investigation into the arrest of the man with arms.
“The police should not succumb to the pressure and expose all those who are behind the suspected man. He might have come there to hurt youth and Indian Army soldiers so that the blame could be shifted to others,” said Advocate Khan.
There is a need to bring out those behind the suspected man so that the evil design could be unfolded.

