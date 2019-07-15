Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

A man on Monday stabbed his wife to death and later hanged himself in his house in Greater Kailash area here on city outskirts.
Police here said that one Naveen Sharma this morning stabbed his wife Bindu Sharma to death in his residence at Greater Jammu area near Greater Kailash.
Police further added that the man later hanged himself and died.
