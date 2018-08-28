About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man stabs girlfriend to death in Bandipora

Published at August 28, 2018 07:42 PM 0Comment(s)6162views


Man stabs girlfriend to death in Bandipora

M T Rasool

Bandipora

A 27-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend to death here in Bhutoo area of Bandipora.

Police said Showkat Ahmed Mir of Mantrigam stabbed his girlfriend Saima (name changed) of Onagam Bandipora.

Showkat later stabbed himself as well and was rushed to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

Police said the duo along with another girl were on their way to Bhuthuu village and had some verbal brawl on the road.

Girl according to the witnesses died on the spot when she was hit multiple times in her abdomen while boy was referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

Police have reached the spot and registered a case.

The police, however, is yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top