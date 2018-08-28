Man stabs girlfriend to death in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
A 27-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend to death here in Bhutoo area of Bandipora.
Police said Showkat Ahmed Mir of Mantrigam stabbed his girlfriend Saima (name changed) of Onagam Bandipora.
Showkat later stabbed himself as well and was rushed to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.
Police said the duo along with another girl were on their way to Bhuthuu village and had some verbal brawl on the road.
Girl according to the witnesses died on the spot when she was hit multiple times in her abdomen while boy was referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.
Police have reached the spot and registered a case.
The police, however, is yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack.