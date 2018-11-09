Man stabbed to death

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Nov 8:
A 59-year-old man has been allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified youths in Jammu, a day before the marriage of his daughter, police said Thursday.
Dilip Langar objected to a fight between two groups of men in the parking space of KK Resorts, where several other people were staying for the marriage of Langar's daughter the next day, the police said.
Some of them stabbed him and escaped from the spot. Langar was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a police official said.
Three persons have been identified and one of them has been arrested, while a hunt to track down two others has been launched, officials said. The two groups went to the resort to have drinks at a bar, the official said.
A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.
Relatives and friends of the deceased held a protest in the area demanding punishment for the culprits.
"Marriage will be held in the evening at home and just few people, mostly family and close relatives, from both sides will take part in it," a close relative said, adding that Langar's cremation would likely take place the next day.
The relatives also blamed the resort management for running the bar within its premises.
Several Kashmiri Pandit organisations have condemned the murder and failure of the police to prevent it.