Man slips to death while clearing snow in Bandipora

Published at January 05, 2019 01:45 PM 0Comment(s)1251views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

A man slipped to death when he was clearing snow on the roof top of his house in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Ahmed of ward 4 in Bandipora town.

Ahmad died after he fell down from the roof top of his house when he was clearing snow.  

He was rushed to Srinagar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, witnesses said.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary announced assistance to the bereaved family . 

"We extended assistance of Rs 4 Lakh and our team is with them in this hour of grief," Deputy Commissioner tweeted.
