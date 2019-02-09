Man slips into manhole, dies

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
A 7o-year-old man died after slipping into a manhole at Naikbagh area of Natipora in Srinagar on Friday afternoon. His body later was retrieved by the locals.
The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-in Wani of Naikbagh locality where drainage work was undergoing from past several weeks constructed by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
The incident took place around 3.30 PM when he was coming from Friday prayers towards his home.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that due to water logging and accumulated snow, manholes were not visible. “He fell into it and after we heard his cries we reached the spot immediately but it was too late,” said Naseeb Bin Nazir a neighbor.
“We could not locate him where he slipped. It took us some time but when we reached on spot, he had died already,” Naseeb said alleging that it was the negligence from the authorities.
Naseeb said it is the fourth consecutive incident from Wednesday; in the morning too, they rescued a lady and a child. He alleged that despite pleas to concerned authorities to close the manholes but they turned deaf ears to our pleas.
“Surprisingly SMC had started work during winters; they could have done this in summers,” he said adding that strict action should be taken against the contractor who had not to dump the manholes in the area.
Another local, Mutaib Ahmad from the area told Rising Kashmir that there were no sign boards or anything on the area. The incident has sent shock waves in the area, he said.
“These incidents are unfortunate and culprits should be punished according to the law of the land,” Ahmad said adding that around 6-7 manholes are kept open and they have become death traps for commuters in the locality. “It is the negligence and SMC contractor should book for the same,” Ahmad added.
The incident has left residents angered who pointed out to lack of safety in the drainage system in the area. The 70-year-old was living his nephew. He was retired for the driver post in the state transport department. Soon after learning of the incident, Police officials registered the case in Police station Nowgam.
A senior police official at Police Station Nowgam told Rising Kashmir that case has registered against the contractor. “We are investigating the case and it will take some time to nab the culprits,” police officials said.
Languishing projects to be completed soon: Shah
Jammu: Commissioner Secretary, PWD (R&B) Khurshid Ahmad Shah today said that Governor’s Administration is committed to provide better road connectivity to the people living in every nook and corner of the state for which all languishing R&B projects would be completed in one-year time.
Reviewing the performance of R&B department of Jammu division here at a meeting, he took detailed stock of languishing and NABARD funded projects.
The Commissioner Secretary reviewed the practical and ground level implication of various central and state sponsored projects along with financial progress.
The meeting was informed that 247 languishing projects including 72 bridges have been approved by High Powered Committee at a cost of Rs 403.27 crore. He was informed that 25 projects would be completed by March 2019 and remaining within one year.
He was further informed that under NABARD 224 ongoing projects are under progress at a cost of Rs 652.79 crore out of which 45 projects have been completed so far.
The meeting was further informed that several road projects for the rural areas have also been framed under various centrally and state sponsored schemes.
Shah stressed upon the concerned officers to conduct regular site visits to stay well versed with the ground situation and impending issues of their departments. He instructed them to speed up the pace of work on all ongoing projects for their early completion.
Shah also stressed upon officials to gear up their men and machinery and speed up work and need for improving the work culture at the grass root level so that people get better road facilities through completion of these projects.
Shah said that all the languishing projects should be strictly completed within the stipulated time frame. He also asked them to complete the fixed targets well in time and also stressed for judicious and transparency in the execution of the projects.
He emphasized upon all the officers and engineers of the R&B Department to work with added zeal and zest in order to ensure timely completion of all the languishing and other projects.
Chief Engineer R&B Sudir Shah, Director Finance Mazhar Khan, Director Planning Athar Qadri, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other officers of R&B department were present in the meeting.