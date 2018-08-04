About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man shot dead inside Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence

Published at August 04, 2018 12:05 PM 0Comment(s)2022views


Syed Amjad Shah

Jammu

Security personnel Saturday shot dead an unidentified person who tried to barge into the residence of National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi, Jammu.

Sources said the intruder forced his entry through the main gate in his sports utility vehicle.
 
However, both Dr. Farooq Abdullah and ex-Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were not present at the residence.
 
SSP Jammu has reached the spot and the investigation in the case has started.
 
