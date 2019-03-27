About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 27, 2019 | Agencies

Man shot dead in Shopian village

A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Kachdoora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as  Tanveer Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar of Bemnipora Shopian.

He was fired upon by masked gunmen near Masjid Noor at Kachdoora village this afternoon.

A police officer said that Dar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to nab the attackers. (GNS)

