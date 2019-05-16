Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

May 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A man was killed after unknown persons fired upon him at Nalthi Pull area of Bhaderwah in Doda district on Thursday.

Sources said that the man identified as Nayeem Shah, a resident of Mohalla Qilla Bhaderwah was fired upon around 2 am, leading to his on the spot death.

A police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.

"Body has been taken for postmortem and would be handed over to the family after completion of the medico legal formalities," the officer said.

In wake of Shah's killing, the authorities have decided to impose restrictions to prevent any disturbances in law and order in Bhaderwah. (GNS)