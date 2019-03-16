Man shot dead in Awantipora

March 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Unknown gunmen shot dead a civilian in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district late on Thursday night.

A police official said Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 40, was abducted by militants from his residence in Dogripora hamlet and later his bullet ridden body was recovered from nearby Gulzarpora village in Pulwama district.

After the completion of medico-legal formalities, body was handed over to its legal heirs.

Lone is survived by widow, two minor kids and parents. He was living separately.

"Police has registered a case and launched investigation,” the police official said.

The National Conference block president Mohammad Ismail Wani was shot at by unknown gunmen in Anantnag district yesterday. He is undergoing treatment in SMHS hospital, Srinagar.

Earlier, on Wednesday, suspected militants shot dead an army deserter in Pinglena village of Pulwama district.