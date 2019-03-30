Man shot at, hurt in Tral

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A man was injured after being shot at by suspected militants at Nowpora village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday evening.

Reports said the masked gunmen believed to be militants fired upon one Naseer Ahmad Ganie son of late Bashir Ahmad Ganie outside his home at Nowpora, Amlar in Tral in the evening.

Naseer was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

Naseer has received three bullet injuries -- one in right leg, one in right arm and another in the shoulder.

After the incident, a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

Pertinently, on Thursday evening youth ManzoorAhmad Hajam was injured critically after being shot at by suspected militants at HajamMohalla, Tral.





