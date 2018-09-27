Man sentenced to 2-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
A local court in Srinagar Wednesday convicted a man in a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment. The court also directed the accused to pay double the amount to the complainant.
Court of 1st Additional Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, Abdul Bari sentenced the accused Sameer Ashraf Gilkar son of Mohammad Ashraf Gilkar of Kawdara, Srinagar to two years imprisonment.
The court said the accused in the case has violated object of the law of Negotiable Instruments and has issued cheques to the complainant which turned out to be a piece of paper for the complainant.
While passing the judgment, the court awarded one year rigorous imprisonment and one year simple imprisonment to the accused. The accused had not only issued a cheque which got bounced but he has after issuing the cheque levelled allegations of theft.
The court ordered that the accused shall pay Rs 59 lakh, which is double the cheque amount of Rs. 29.5 lakh, as compensation to the complainant within a month failing which it shall be recovered in accordance with the law.
The complaint had been filed before the court in 2012 under Negotiable Instrument Act by Mohammad Latief Paul who had supplied raw material to the accused.
“In the given facts and circumstances of the instant case the provision can be incorporated utilized for awarding compensation to the complainant who has suffered loss at the hands of the accused,” the court said. It also said that the court was left with no option but to convict the accused.
Accordingly, the accused is convicted for commission of an offence under section 138 read with section 142 of Negotiable Instrument Act and coming to the quantum of the sentence.
“Before parting with the judgement it is worth to appreciate the in-depth research done by both the counsels appearing for the parties especially counsel for the accused on the subject,” the court observed. The accused has been sent to central jail Srinagar.