Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anantnag

July 31, 2019 | Agencies

Additional District & Sessions Judge Anantnag Khaleel Ahmad Chowdhary Wednesday sentenced Ishfaq Ahmad Khan 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 50000 for raping a minor girl from village Kehribal of Anantnag, in the intervening night of January 06-07 of 2017.



The victim was nine years old when the incident happened.



An FIR was lodged by the father of the victim on 7th of January 2017under Section 376 Clause 02 Sub Clause RPC.



It was also given out in the judgement that in case the convict failed to deposit the imposed fine of Rs 50000, further six months imprisonment will be added.