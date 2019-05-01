About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

 

Mani Bhushan Sharma, a 44-year-old resident of Hulasnagar locality here, has a penchant for contesting polls and went to submit his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Monday, the last day for doing so in Jehanabad seat.

Sharma said he rode the donkey as he wanted to show a mirror to mainstream politicians who consider the common people stupid like donkeys.

He grabbed some eyeballs, but the authorities were not amused by his unusual mode of transport.

Circle Officer, Jehanabad Sadar, Sunil Kumar Sah lodged an FIR against him at the Town police station.

"It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An FIR has been lodged against him. The police will investigate and proceed accordingly," Shah said.

As if it was not enough, his nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds during scrutiny on Tuesday, officials said.

Local people said, Sharma has a habit of throwing his hat in the ring as an Independent candidate whenever elections are held for the Lok Sabha seat or the Jehanabad assembly segment.

Polling for the Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat will be held in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

x (x)
 

              

