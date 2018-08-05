Man rams SUV in Abdullah’s Jammu home, shot dead

Family says CRPF killed their son in cold blood; DC Jammu orders magisterial probe
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 04:
An unarmed youth on Saturday was killed by paramilitary CRPF men after he allegedly rammed his SUV into the residence of National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu.
The security at Abdullah’s residence was breached when the security staff deployed there failed to stop a youth from smashing his black coloured SUV (Mahindra 500) bearing registration number JK02-BW-0568 into the entry gate of the private residence of the NC president at Bathindi, Jammu.
“Before the CRPF men could have stopped him, he allegedly forced his entry into the premises and ran into the residence of Abdullah after leaving the vehicle in the park,” said a police official.
He said after he barged into the premises, the man had scuffle with CRPF men personnel.
In the scuffle, two CRPF men suffered minor injuries.
In meantime, a CRPF man fired on 22-year-old youth causing his on spot death.
The deceased was identified as Syeed Murfad Shah son of Imzad Hussain Shah of Gulata in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district at present Chinore in Bantalab.
“He was gunned down in lobby of Abdullah’s house by CRPF men,” said the police official quoting statement of paramilitary personnel.
Panic gripped the locality after people heard two gun shots from inside the Abdullah’s residence.
A police official said during checking of slain youth’s body nothing objectionable neither any weapon was recovered.
The police could only found identity cards and some medical reports of the deceased.
After the incident, IGP Jammu Dr SD Singh Jamwal and SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta, CRPF officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
IGP Jammu, Dr S D Singh Jamwal told media that an intruder crashed into the house of Abdullah where he had a scuffle with security men and allegedly attempted to snatch a rifle from an officer, before he was killed.
Abdullah was not present in the house at the time of the incident. He was in New Delhi to attend parliament session.
The family members including father and sisters of the deceased youth rushed to Bathindi after the incident.
The father of deceased youth told media that Murfad had left home for gym. “How he reached the residence of Farooq Abdullah should be investigated. He was not a militant. How can they kill him? They could have arrested him”.
The family members said CRPF men could have arrested their son instead of directly shooting him with an intention to kill. “The CRPF could have fired at legs or arrested him,”
Not satisfied with the police statement, the family members blocked the Chinore Road and burnt tyres in middle of the road and demanded a magisterial probe.
“It is cold blooded murder by CRPF men. The allegation that he forced his entry into the residence of Abdullah is untrue,” alleged the women protesters.
Later, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.
Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Romesh Kumar told Rising Kashmir that after apprehensions from the parents of the deceased youth, the district administration has ordered a magisterial probe.
“Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) North Alyas Khan will conduct the probe and he will submit the report within 21 days,” said the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
A delegation of National Conference led by provincial president Devinder Singh Rana and other leaders rushed to Abdullah’s Bathandi residence and reviewed the situation.
A retired police officer, also a resident of Bathandi took to social media and wrote “As per the information available so far, the youth killed by CRPF was not a militant at all. The death of youth appears to be cold blooded murder. It would be in the interest of justice if a judicial probe is ordered into the matter to bring real facts to the light and side-by-side a criminal case to be registered against the personnel involved in the gruesome crime.”