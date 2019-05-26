Man offers poison-laced drink to family; three dead

May 26, 2019 |

A 45-year-old man allegedly gave poison-laced soft drink to his family leading to his, his wife's and their son's death, Rewa district police said Saturday.

The incident took place at Ghuma Katra village.

Ashok Prajapati allegedly mixed some poisonous substance in a bottle of soft drink and offered it to other members of the family last night, said Ram Singh Kanjar, in- charge of Garh police station.

"Prajapati offered soft drink to four members of his family. The incident came to light when the surviving members, suffering excruciating pain, called neighbors around 1 am today," the officer said.

Prajapati, who ran a brick kiln business, died on the spot while his wife Sunita (38) died at a local public health center. Their 12-year-old son Anil died at a hospital in Rewa, Kanjar said.

The couple's another son Sandip (10) and daughter Anita (15) were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The daughter told police that Prajapati crushed some substance with a grinding stone before adding it to the soft drink. He then offered the drink to others, saying the substance which he had added was good for health. Asked if indebtedness or other financial trouble was the reason behind his apparent attempt to kill himself and others, Kanjar said, "It is a matter of investigation.