Man kills grandparents in Kathua

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Saturday, police said.

Sahil went to the room of his grandparents, identified as Chand Kumar (82) and his wife Sanjogta (75), and allegedly hit them with a blunt object—killing both on the spot, they said.

He fled after committing the crime. He was arrested after a search operation was launched to nab him, police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code had been registered against the accused, police said.