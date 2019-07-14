About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man kills grandparents in Kathua

 A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Saturday, police said.
Sahil went to the room of his grandparents, identified as Chand Kumar (82) and his wife Sanjogta (75), and allegedly hit them with a blunt object—killing both on the spot, they said.
He fled after committing the crime. He was arrested after a search operation was launched to nab him, police added.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code had been registered against the accused, police said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man kills grandparents in Kathua

              

 A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district Saturday, police said.
Sahil went to the room of his grandparents, identified as Chand Kumar (82) and his wife Sanjogta (75), and allegedly hit them with a blunt object—killing both on the spot, they said.
He fled after committing the crime. He was arrested after a search operation was launched to nab him, police added.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code had been registered against the accused, police said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;