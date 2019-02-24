About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man kills girlfriend before committing suicide in Jammu

Published at February 24, 2019 01:46 PM 0Comment(s)9042views


Man kills girlfriend before committing suicide in Jammu

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend before committing suicide inside his house, police said Sunday.

Rakesh Kumar (24) and Shalu Devi (25), both neighbours, were found dead inside the house at Bishnah on Saturday, they said.

Kumar's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his room, while the body of the woman was lying nearby with stab injuries, police said. 

Preliminary investigation suggests that the two were in a relationship and had a scuffle over some issue following which Kumar stabbed the woman before hanging himself, police said.

The man used to work as a salesman at a shop in the locality. 

Policehave registered a case and further investigation is underway.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top