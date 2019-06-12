Man killed, two injured as strong winds uproot trees in Ganderbal

June 12, 2019 | Umar Raina

A man was killed and his two relatives were injured after a tree fell in their tent following strong winds in forests of Ramwari area of Gund in central Kashmirs Ganderbal last night.

A police official identified the deceased man as Mohammad Yousuf Kalada, 37, son of Abdul Gani Kalada a resident of Rajouri while the injured were identified as Ghulam Haider (33) Son of Dawood, Abdul Latief (30) son of Mehmood both the residents of Rajouri.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Reports said the strong winds uprooted trees in many areas of the district.