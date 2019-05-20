Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A 64-year-old man was killed by five persons over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.



Five persons have been arrested for the killing.



Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Khayala village, was working in his field on Sunday when the main accused Mir Hussain along with four of his associates allegedly attacked him, a police official said.



Rasool succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital, he added.



Police said the killing was a fallout of a land dispute.