August 03, 2019 12:46:00 | RK Online Desk

Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

A man was killed in a mysterious blast near Sadna Top in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning.

Reports said that Shabir Ahmad Khan, 45, of Kona Gabra Karnah suffered critical injuries when some explosives went off near Sadna Top. 

Khan was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, reports said.

A police officer said they have taken cognizance of the incident.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up," he said. (GNS)

