Man killed in mysterious blast in Kupwara

August 04, 2019 11:31:00 | RK Online Desk

A person was killed in a mysterious blast at Farkiyan area of Keran along Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

Reports said that at around 9:10 am some explosive material went off inside a tailoring shop at Ferkiyan.

In the blast, one person namely Abdul Hamid Bajad of Farkiyan Keran received critical wounds.

Bajad was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

"The tailor shop belonged to Parvaiz Khawja son of Jeelani of Ferkiyan, also got damaged due to the blast".

A police officer said that a police team has rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations initiated in this regard," he said. (GNS)