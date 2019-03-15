Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir's Bandipora

March 15, 2019 | Agencies

An elderly person died in a gas cylinder explosion in north Kashmir district of Bandipora official sources said on Friday.

Eighty-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Najar died instantly when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of his house at Sumbal in Bandipora late last night.

The blaze broke out immediately after the blast, they said, adding that later, fire tenders, rushed from different areas, controlled the fire.