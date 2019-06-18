Man killed in Bandipora road accident

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A man was killed in a road accident in Buthoo area of Bandipora on Tuesday.

The man identified as Noor ud din Reshi son of Gh Ahmad (47) of Buthoo Bandipora died on-spot when an Alto-800 bearing registration number JK15-1811 skidded off the road in north Kashmir's Bandipora district and fell into a canal.

Police has registered a case in the incident and started investigation, a police official said.

It was the second accident on the Bhuthoo road in fortnight. Earlier a person died while three other were injured in an accident on the this road.