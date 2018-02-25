About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man killed, five family members injured in attack

Published at February 25, 2018


Press Trust of India

Muzaffarnagar (UP)

A man was killed and five of his family members were injured when some unidentified persons attacked them with sharp weapons and batons near Khanjahanpur village in this district, police said today.

The incident took place last night, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Jagroop.

According to SHO Anil Kapervan, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

As per the FIR, the accused also looted cash from Jagroop.

While Jagroop died on the spot, the injured family members were rushed to a hospital, police said.

