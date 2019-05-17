Man killed by alleged cow vigilantes in Bhaderwah

May 17, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

Curfew imposed after violent protests; 8 arrested: SSP Doda

A man was shot dead and another suffered minor injuries when a group of alleged cow vigilantes fired at them in a village of Bhaderwah tehsil in Doda district late last night.

Sources said Nayeem Ahmad Shah, 50 had gone to a village Basti in Bhaderwah and wanted to return his home at Qilla Mohallah before Sehri.

“Nayeem and two others left for Qilla Mohallah with their horses from Basti village. As the trio was walking towards their village, a group of around eight men stopped them at Nalthi village’s bridge at around 2 am,” said Yasir Hussain, who escaped the attack with minor injuries.

Hussain told local media in Bhaderwah that they were stopped and accused persons used abusive language against them before firing on Nayeem.

“Nayeem received bullet injury in forehead and died on spot. Two other persons accompanying him escaped from the spot after the firing incident,” he said.

He said when they reached the safer place at a distance, they noticed Nayeem was not with them. “We went back to the place (Nalthi village’s bridge) where firing took place and found Nayeem lying in pool of blood on the ground.”

“We dragged him to the safer place and then informed his family members about incident,” recalled Yasir.

When people learnt about the incident, they held protest protest demonstration at various places in Bhaderwah.

At around 7 am, authorities imposed curfew in the town as a precautionary measure.

The district administration deployed CRPF personnel in strength to maintain law and order and snapped mobile internet service in the district.

Based on the information provided by victims, police swung into action and detained seven persons while another was still at large.

After arrest of seven persons, family members and relatives of deceased rushed to the police station and demanded that accused be handed over to them.

The protestors turned violent and damaged several vehicles and police station Bhaderwah.

Nearly half-a-dozen vehicles were damaged by the protesters.

Police and protesters clashed in various areas and cops fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to quell the protestors.

The protests were also reported from Seri Bazaar, Tekiya Chowk, and Pasri Bus Stand of Bhaderwah town.

Locals accused army men of pelting stones on their vehicles and damaging five vehicles.

They alleged that an army man suffered minor injuries when youth pelted stones at Pathri Bus Stand in Bhaderwah. “Army men in retaliation pelted stones on the vehicles and damaged five of them.”

Police have filed three FIRs in the incident including one in murder case under section 302 of RPC.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, SSP Doda, Shabir Malik said police have arrested eight people allegedly involved in Nayeem’s murder.

“None of them is Village Defense Committee (VDC) member. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Malik said the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Sanatan Dharm Sabha, Kishtwar, has called for Chenab Valley bandh to protest against the failure of police to arrest accused involved in killing of Parihar brothers and RSS leader Chander Kant Sharma’s killers.

The bandh call is supported by a rightwing organization called IKK Jutt Jammu, chairman, Ankur Sharma.

As the situation in the district remained tense, a youth from Chenab Valley Mohammed Owais appeared before Deputy Commissioner, Jammu’s premises and held silent demonstration holding placard demanding slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) against Ankur Sharma.

“Sharma was provoking people in Chenab Valley. This person is threat for peace. The administration must look into the issue. He is trying to divide society on communal bases and it should not be allowed,” he said. (Additional inputs from Mohammad Majid Malik from Bhaderwah)