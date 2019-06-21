About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 21, 2019 | Agencies

Man killed as lightening strikes in Rajouri

A man was killed while his relative suffered injuries due to lightening in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, five goats were also said to have died in the incident.

Police officals said that the man died while one of his relatives sustained injuries in an incident of natural lighthening in Bari Darhal area of Rajouri.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 21, 2019 | Agencies

Man killed as lightening strikes in Rajouri

              

A man was killed while his relative suffered injuries due to lightening in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, five goats were also said to have died in the incident.

Police officals said that the man died while one of his relatives sustained injuries in an incident of natural lighthening in Bari Darhal area of Rajouri.

News From Rising Kashmir

;