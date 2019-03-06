About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Man killed after being hit by train in Udhampur

A 58-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a train in Udhampur district, an official said.

Jitendra Sharma died at the spot when he came under Katra-bound Uttar Sampark Kranti Express while crossing the track at Channi Morh, a Government Railway Police official said.

Sharma hailed from Dhanori-Birma area in Udhampur, he said.

After legal formalities, Sharma's body was handed over to his family for last rites, he said.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Man killed after being hit by train in Udhampur

              

A 58-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a train in Udhampur district, an official said.

Jitendra Sharma died at the spot when he came under Katra-bound Uttar Sampark Kranti Express while crossing the track at Channi Morh, a Government Railway Police official said.

Sharma hailed from Dhanori-Birma area in Udhampur, he said.

After legal formalities, Sharma's body was handed over to his family for last rites, he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;