Man injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

August 02, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

A 37-year-old civilian sustained an injury on his neck as in firing along the Line of Control in Naushera sector Rajouri district.

A civilian was injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Thursday, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a police official said.

The injured civilian has been identified as 37-year-old Mohammad Altaf S/O Mohd Bashir from Pukherani in Nowshera sector,” the official said.

“Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing on Thursday in which a civilian Mohammad Altaf was injured in Pukherni village. He was evacuated to a hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army soldier was injured on Thursday morning in accidental firing on the Line of Control in Krishana Ghati Sector of Poonch district, official sources said.

The soldier was injured when his service rifle accidentally went off in KG Sector on the LoC in Poonch district, the sources said.

The soldier was hospitalized at army hospital Poonch and he was out of danger .

