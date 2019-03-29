Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

March 29, 2019 | Agencies

A man was injured after shot at by suspected militants at Nowpora village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday evening.

Reports reaching a local news agency said that the masked gunmen believed to be militants fired upon the man identified as Naseer Ahmad Ganie son of late Bashir Ahmad Ganie outside his home at Nowpora Amlar in Tral. In the incident, Naseer was injured critically.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that Naseer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors referred him to Srinagar hospital in critical conditions.

The officer said that Naseer has received three bullet wounds, one in right leg, one in right arm and another in the shoulder.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

Pertinently, on Thursday evening youth Manzoor Ahmad Hajam was injured critically after shot at by suspected militants at Hajam Mohalla, Tral.

(GNS)